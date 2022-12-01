Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'
A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut
Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Homes were evacuated and road and rail services disrupted with some passengers...
BBC
South West police target drug use in night-time economy
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building
Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday. They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
BBC
Irish Free State: Foundation marked 100 years on
It is 100 years since the creation of the 26-county Irish Free State. Northern Ireland had the option of joining the newly-created state in December 1922 but chose not to do so. The new Irish state had executive powers and although a link with Britain remained, it was a step...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
BBC
Climate change protesters facing jail over Barclays damage
A group of climate protesters has been found guilty of causing criminal damage after smashing glass windows at the London headquarters of Barclays bank. The seven women each denied the charge but were convicted over the incident at Canary Wharf on 7 April 2021. They said they broke the glass...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
BBC
Strep A: Five-year-old girl dies from illness linked to bacterial infection
A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A in Belfast. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but died on Monday. The school said Stella-Lily McCorkindale was "a...
Comments / 0