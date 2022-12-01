ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nexo to Leave US Market Following Clashes with Regulators

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is leaving the US market following 18 months period of dialogue with US state and federal regulators, the company has announced in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Nexo said it would leave...
WISCONSIN STATE
FTX.US's LedgerX in Buyout Talks with Bitpanda, Blockchain.com and Gemini: Report

LedgerX, a crypto futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and acquired by FTX.US is reportedly in buyout talks with Gemini and Blockchain.com. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As per...
Bloomberg: Alameda Research Invested $1B in Miner Genesis Digital Assets

Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, invested more than $1 billion in mining company Genesis Digital Assets between August 2021 and April 2022, Bloomberg has learned. The publication's reporters have reportedly accessed a spreadsheet listing the portfolio investments of FTX and Alameda Research. The latter has reportedly invested around $1.15...
The Hill

International Energy Agency: Renewables will surpass coal by 2025

Renewable energy will surpass coal as a source of global electricity generation by 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected in a report Tuesday. In its annual renewables report, the IEA said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the transition, and will contribute to it increasing nearly twofold in the next five years. Between…
Opera Crypto Browser to Add Support for NFT Minting

Opera is doubling down on its Web3 browser with a new feature that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As part of an agreement with Alteon.io, an ecosystem for content creators, users...
Bybit to Carry Out a Staff Reduction

Ben Zhou, CEO of crypto exchange Bybit, has just announced the company intends to carry out a staff reduction as part of a business reorganization "in the context of the prolonged bear market." According to him, the company intends to refocus efforts in the context of this prolonged downturn. He...
The Associated Press

US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 33,693 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 1.3% and AutoZone fell 5.1%, Bond yields mostly held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 3.56% from 3.58% late Monday.
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.

