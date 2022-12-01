Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Nexo to Leave US Market Following Clashes with Regulators
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is leaving the US market following 18 months period of dialogue with US state and federal regulators, the company has announced in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Nexo said it would leave...
ihodl.com
FTX.US's LedgerX in Buyout Talks with Bitpanda, Blockchain.com and Gemini: Report
LedgerX, a crypto futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and acquired by FTX.US is reportedly in buyout talks with Gemini and Blockchain.com. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As per...
ihodl.com
Bloomberg: Alameda Research Invested $1B in Miner Genesis Digital Assets
Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, invested more than $1 billion in mining company Genesis Digital Assets between August 2021 and April 2022, Bloomberg has learned. The publication's reporters have reportedly accessed a spreadsheet listing the portfolio investments of FTX and Alameda Research. The latter has reportedly invested around $1.15...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
International Energy Agency: Renewables will surpass coal by 2025
Renewable energy will surpass coal as a source of global electricity generation by 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected in a report Tuesday. In its annual renewables report, the IEA said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the transition, and will contribute to it increasing nearly twofold in the next five years. Between…
ihodl.com
Opera Crypto Browser to Add Support for NFT Minting
Opera is doubling down on its Web3 browser with a new feature that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As part of an agreement with Alteon.io, an ecosystem for content creators, users...
ihodl.com
Bybit to Carry Out a Staff Reduction
Ben Zhou, CEO of crypto exchange Bybit, has just announced the company intends to carry out a staff reduction as part of a business reorganization "in the context of the prolonged bear market." According to him, the company intends to refocus efforts in the context of this prolonged downturn. He...
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 33,693 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 1.3% and AutoZone fell 5.1%, Bond yields mostly held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 3.56% from 3.58% late Monday.
Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Clear Creek Bio Inc on Tuesday announced a collaboration to identify a potential drug candidate and develop a new class of oral treatment against COVID-19, as Pfizer seeks to expand its anti-infective pipeline.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Comments / 0