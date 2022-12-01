NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 33,693 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 1.3% and AutoZone fell 5.1%, Bond yields mostly held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 3.56% from 3.58% late Monday.

