32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
rew-online.com
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group Announce 150 East 78th Street is 100% Sold
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group today announced the total sellout for 150 East 78th Street, a new Upper East Side luxury residential development featuring architecture by award-winning firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects and interiors by AD100 interior designer Robert Couturier. One of Manhattan’s top agents, Alexa Lambert of Compass Development Marketing Group, exclusively handled sales and marketing. Located on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street, the 16-story building features 25 residences and multiple levels of carefully curated amenities.
Astoria Post
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening
Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino
SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have a glam new partner in their hoped-for Times Square casino — Brooklyn-born billionaire rapper and entertainment impresario Jay-Z and his Roc Nation, Realty Check has learned. The three-way partnership, to be announced at SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, marks a dramatic twist in the developer’s and Caesars’ quest to launch a casino at SL Green’s 1515 Broadway office tower. (They’re among a half-dozen teams that are also expected to submit proposals to the state for a first full-scale casino in the Big Apple.) Although details have yet to be spelled out, Jay-Z and his team are expected...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
metroairportnews.com
JFK Airport Terminal 4 Announces Launch of T4 Services
JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
