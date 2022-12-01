Read full article on original website
ihodl.com
Opera Crypto Browser to Add Support for NFT Minting
Opera is doubling down on its Web3 browser with a new feature that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be added. As part of an agreement with Alteon.io, an ecosystem for...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
ihodl.com
FTX.US's LedgerX in Buyout Talks with Bitpanda, Blockchain.com and Gemini: Report
LedgerX, a crypto futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and acquired by FTX.US is reportedly in buyout talks with Gemini and Blockchain.com. As per...
ihodl.com
Nexo to Leave US Market Following Clashes with Regulators
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is leaving the US market following 18 months period of dialogue with US state and federal regulators, the company has announced in a blog post. Nexo said it would leave...
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
He compares the A.I. revolution to the advent of electricity and the internet.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
"We have seen more client interest since the demise of FTX," Goldman Sach's head of digital assets told Reuters.
Jamie Dimon says cryptocurrencies are like 'pet rocks' and blasts the industry as a 'complete sideshow'
Cryptocurrencies are used for "terrorism financing, tax avoidance, sex trafficking," Dimon said. "Why do we allow this stuff to take place?"
ihodl.com
Circle Abandons SPAC Deal with Concord
Circle, an issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has terminated its SPAC deal with Concord announced in July 2021. The company said in a blog post that the termination is mutual and has been approved by the board of both Concord and Circle.
