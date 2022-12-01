ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ihodl.com

Opera Crypto Browser to Add Support for NFT Minting

Opera is doubling down on its Web3 browser with a new feature that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be added. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As part of an agreement with Alteon.io, an ecosystem for...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
ihodl.com

FTX.US's LedgerX in Buyout Talks with Bitpanda, Blockchain.com and Gemini: Report

LedgerX, a crypto futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and acquired by FTX.US is reportedly in buyout talks with Gemini and Blockchain.com. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As per...
ihodl.com

Nexo to Leave US Market Following Clashes with Regulators

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is leaving the US market following 18 months period of dialogue with US state and federal regulators, the company has announced in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Nexo said it would leave...
WISCONSIN STATE
ihodl.com

Circle Abandons SPAC Deal with Concord

Circle, an issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has terminated its SPAC deal with Concord announced in July 2021. The company said in a blog post that the termination is mutual and has been approved by the board of both Concord and Circle. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy