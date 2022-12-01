Read full article on original website
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Koreon Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale is a must tryChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Stars Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell Surprise Fans in Elf Costumes at RomaDrama Christmas
Windy City celebration! Hallmark favorites including Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell kicked off the holiday season with guest appearances at the 2022 RomaDrama Christmas in Chicago. The Three Wise Men and a Baby stars surprised fans on day two of the event on Saturday, December 3, by wearing elf costumes reminiscent of their movie outfits. […]
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns near Dan Ryan Woods
Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America
I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Teddy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a big jolly teddy bear of a dog? Meet or PAWS Pet of the Week - Teddy, Teddy is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix! Teddy is a big pup with lots of spunk and lots of love to give. He enjoys running around in quiet areas and would love a fenced-in yard. He can be fearful of loud noises, so a nice peaceful neighborhood without much traffic would be his jam. He loves playing with other playful, active dogs. This giant puppy would benefit from continued training to build his confidence with a patient adopter to help him blossom and become their best friend.Teddy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
One Illinois Man Wants to Take You On An Underground Tour of Chicago’s Finest Rats
Chicago, Illinois is full of beautiful architecture, history, interesting people, and places, and one Chicagoan wants to give you a tour of all of it...including the city's underground rats. Unique Walking Tours of Chicago. See this fella?. His name is Mike, and his business, Tours With Mike, offers some of...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
