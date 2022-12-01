Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Kentucky Singer-Songwriter is “Runnin’ Late” with Fun and Personal New Song
Owensboro singer-songwriter Hayley Payne just released a brand new song and she's quick to tell you that it's her best work ever. I listened to "Runnin' Late" for the first yesterday afternoon and there's absolutely no question. I agree 100% and messaged Hayley to let her know. I have been...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: December 9-11
You can walk, skip or hop your way through this event but, however you end up traveling, you’ll score some great hot chocolate along the way. Celebrate the holidays with the Hot Chocolate Hop, held for two days on December 9 and 10 in downtown Owensboro. The third annual...
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Dawson Springs Christmas parade celebrates community bonds
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky community devastated by a tornado last year still has plenty to celebrate. The city of Dawson Springs held its Christmas parade Sunday night. The theme this year was “Count your blessings — Dawson Strong.” “Perfect for this year to count our blessings. A lot of us are […]
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer. The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart. Officials say the PC mod was created […]
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience
Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
Southern Indiana Stray Dog’s Life Spared by No-Kill Shelter Fosters
Bambino means baby in the dictionary. It's also the name of a babysitting app. But the Bambino I'm here to tell you about it is a sweetie pie doggie who basically escaped death this week. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue. So, It Takes a Village literally needs a village...
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Kentucky Town’s 100-Plus Christmas Tree Display Honors Lost Loved Ones
Poignantly, I watched old holiday favorites last year, as I had done every year since childhood, and something happened. Rudolph and the Peanuts gang were no longer resonating with me. Had I outgrown those two timeless classics but NOT the Grinch? (Yes, I was still hooked on every word spoken by Dr. Seuss's iconic Christmas villain.)
