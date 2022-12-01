ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: December 9-11

You can walk, skip or hop your way through this event but, however you end up traveling, you’ll score some great hot chocolate along the way. Celebrate the holidays with the Hot Chocolate Hop, held for two days on December 9 and 10 in downtown Owensboro. The third annual...
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors

Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Dawson Springs Christmas parade celebrates community bonds

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky community devastated by a tornado last year still has plenty to celebrate. The city of Dawson Springs held its Christmas parade Sunday night. The theme this year was “Count your blessings — Dawson Strong.” “Perfect for this year to count our blessings. A lot of us are […]
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours

There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer. The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart. Officials say the PC mod was created […]
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience

Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season

Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023

Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
