ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Full Georgia Senate runoff election results

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.CLICK HERE FOR FULL GEORGIA RUNOFF RESULTS.The results of the AP VoteCast survey illustrate some of the challenges each candidate faces on Tuesday. Walker will need to turn out a GOP base that wasn't enamored with him to start with, and do it without the more popular Gov. Brian Kemp on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Asheville Citizen-Times

Ethics committee fines Cawthorn for promoting crypto in which he had financial interest

Rep. Madison Cawthorn broke congressional ethics rules by improperly promoting a cryptocurrency in which he had a financial interest, according to a report made public on Dec. 6. The House Ethics Committee, following a seven-month investigation, found the Western North Carolina congressman "improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had a financial interest, in violation of conflicts of interest rules." ...
msn.com

Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes

As we wait to see what Democrats will do with former President Trump’s tax returns, let’s have a good laugh. Comedian Dave Chappelle recently told a story on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” about Trump being “an honest liar.”. Chappelle’s joke starts with Hillary Clinton’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy