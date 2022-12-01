Read full article on original website
Photo shows very lucky escape for driver after M1 smart motorway crash
Thames Valley Police have revealed a dramatic image of a crash between two vehicles on the M1 smart motorway at Milton Keynes. The picture shows the front of a large van completely smashed after hitting the rear end of a truck. Another van can also be seen in the background of the picture with a smashed bonnet.
