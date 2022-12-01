Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
wdiy.org
Penn Students, Community Members Demand University Drop Disciplinary Actions Against Protestors
Students and community members are calling on the University of Pennsylvania to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. (Original air-date: 12/2/22)
New DCCC Campus at Prendie Will Focus on Community
Delaware County Community College’s new southeast campus at the former Archibishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill will serve 2,000 students, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “It is going to be so wonderful for that community and Delaware County as a whole,” said Dr. L. Joy...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
Delaware Orthopaedic Specialist on Quez Watkins' injury
Dr. Voltz is board certified in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. He is a Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).
billypenn.com
In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging
About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
Understanding the mental health impact of stop and frisk and frequent police stops
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
fastphillysports.com
MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!
It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
Scouting the top prospects at the Philly vs. New York All-City Classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The All-City Classic hosts several of the top events in and around the city of Philadelphia each year. On Saturday, they opened their high school schedule with their annual “Philly vs. New York High School Basketball Showcase,” a triple-header that pitted three of the top teams from both cities against each other.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
fssfalcon.org
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Wayne Man Takes Down Paoli Woman Who Defeated Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer
Alex Trebek with Brendan Roach of Wayne, who defeated Paoli native Emma Boettcher, who in turn took down Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer. Image via Jeopardy Productions. Paoli native Emma Boettcher, dubbed “the giant killer” by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek after taking down James Holzhauer, was herself defeated Thursday night by Brendan Roach from the Main Line, writes Rob Tornoe for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
