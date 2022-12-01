Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
White, Male Directors Dominated Early Documentary Streaming Era, Study Finds
In the early years of the streaming era, the documentary field flourished, with runaway successes like Netflix’s Making a Murderer and Wild Wild Country driving more funding and buyer interest in the format. What were the demographics of those who were behind the camera on films during this recent boom time for nonfiction titles? Primarily white and male, according to a new study. Between 2014 and 2020, 78 percent of documentary films distributed across cable, network and streaming platforms featured a white director or directing team, while 66 percent of these titles were helmed by directors who identified as men, according...
