Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Met Office issues cold weather alert covering Buckinghamshire as 'severe' conditions predicted
The Met Office has issued an amber "severe cold weather" alert for Buckinghamshire and much of the country as temperatures are set to plummet. The level three alert - issued this morning (Monday, December 5) - is in place between 6pm on Wednesday, December 7 and 9am on Monday, December 12. Temperatures are set to drop, particularly overnight, with lows of -4C expected.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Roadworks and road closures in Buckinghamshire this week including M40 and M1 motorways
Motorists in Buckinghamshire are set to encounter disruption on major routes in the county this week. Motorway lane closures, utility works and road repairs are all taking place. Smart motorway works are continuing near Milton Keynes, with the M1 facing overnight closures. There are also repair works taking place on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Marston Vale train line between Bedford and Bletchley suspended 'until further notice' after firm collapses
All trains running on the Marston Vale Live have been suspended, leaving bus replacements running between Bedford and Bletchley "until further notice". It comes after the London Northwestern Railway said that Vivarail had collapsed. The firm was responsible for maintaining the Class 230 trains which run on the line. It...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Train strikes to cause Christmas chaos in Buckinghamshire
Anybody planning to travel home by train for Christmas may have to drive home instead as more than eight days of rail strikes have been confirmed over Christmas and New Year. All of the days of industrial action are expected to impact train services in Buckinghamshire. Chiltern Railways, Avanti West...
Comments / 0