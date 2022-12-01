Read full article on original website
Related
1017thepoint.com
TEEN ARRESTED AFTER KINSEY STREET SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond teen was in custody Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Kinsey Street Monday night. 18-year-old Nicholas Combs has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened at around 7 o’clock. Two hours later, a victim walked into Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators searched an attic for a weapon. Other details of the shooting have not been released, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.
Trial date set for man accused of killing Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year has been set. Phillip Lee, 47, is set for trial on March 7, 2023, according to online court records. Lee has been accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton,...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
1017thepoint.com
LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER
(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
linknky.com
Updated: Fatal shooting at Newport Bar, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another is booked in Campbell County Jail on murder charges after a shooting at the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street early Saturday. Newport police responded to a call at Brass Bull for a fight inside the bar, which led to one person being shot and dying from their wounds.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
1017thepoint.com
MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
1017thepoint.com
FAYETTE COUNTY DOUBLE SHOOTING RULED SUICIDE
(Fayette County, IN)--The double shooting in Fayette County Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Thursday morning was described later in the day Thursday as a suicide involving a father and a son. Investigators said they were sent to a home on County Road 650 South late Wednesday night. There, they found 58-year-old Robert Roszell with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His son, 35-year-old Robert Roszell III, was found dead nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The elder Roszell was flown to a Level One trauma center. There was no word on his condition Friday morning.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
1017thepoint.com
SEARA BURTON'S JERSEY DEDICATED AT NORTHEASTERN GAME
(Fountain City, IN)--There was a special ceremony during Friday night’s Northeastern girls basketball game that honored RPD Officer Seara Burton. The team presented a shadowbox with Burton’s previously worn #22 jersey. Richmond and Wayne County has continued to show support for Burton since she died in September. Last month, Burton’s name was permanently added to a Richmond police and fire monument.
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
