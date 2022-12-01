ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEEN ARRESTED AFTER KINSEY STREET SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond teen was in custody Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Kinsey Street Monday night. 18-year-old Nicholas Combs has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened at around 7 o’clock. Two hours later, a victim walked into Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators searched an attic for a weapon. Other details of the shooting have not been released, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER

(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
LEWISBURG, OH
linknky.com

Updated: Fatal shooting at Newport Bar, suspect in custody

One person is dead and another is booked in Campbell County Jail on murder charges after a shooting at the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street early Saturday. Newport police responded to a call at Brass Bull for a fight inside the bar, which led to one person being shot and dying from their wounds.
NEWPORT, KY
Daily Advocate

ICE called after stabbing in Union City

UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
UNION CITY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAYETTE COUNTY DOUBLE SHOOTING RULED SUICIDE

(Fayette County, IN)--The double shooting in Fayette County Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Thursday morning was described later in the day Thursday as a suicide involving a father and a son. Investigators said they were sent to a home on County Road 650 South late Wednesday night. There, they found 58-year-old Robert Roszell with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His son, 35-year-old Robert Roszell III, was found dead nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The elder Roszell was flown to a Level One trauma center. There was no word on his condition Friday morning.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
BATESVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

SEARA BURTON'S JERSEY DEDICATED AT NORTHEASTERN GAME

(Fountain City, IN)--There was a special ceremony during Friday night’s Northeastern girls basketball game that honored RPD Officer Seara Burton. The team presented a shadowbox with Burton’s previously worn #22 jersey. Richmond and Wayne County has continued to show support for Burton since she died in September. Last month, Burton’s name was permanently added to a Richmond police and fire monument.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH

