(Wayne County, IN)--One person was found dead as the result of a vehicle crash in Wayne County Monday morning. When daylight arrived Monday morning, first responders were sent to Centerville Road near Smoker Road a couple of miles north of Abington. Scanner traffic indicated that the accident could have happened hours earlier. A nearby resident had reported hearing something at around midnight. The victim’s name and conditions that may have led to the fatal crash have not been released. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO