Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
korncountry.com
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
1017thepoint.com
TEEN ARRESTED AFTER KINSEY STREET SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond teen was in custody Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Kinsey Street Monday night. 18-year-old Nicholas Combs has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened at around 7 o’clock. Two hours later, a victim walked into Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators searched an attic for a weapon. Other details of the shooting have not been released, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.
1017thepoint.com
ONE PERSON FOUND DEAD AFTER CRASH NEAR ABINGTON
(Wayne County, IN)--One person was found dead as the result of a vehicle crash in Wayne County Monday morning. When daylight arrived Monday morning, first responders were sent to Centerville Road near Smoker Road a couple of miles north of Abington. Scanner traffic indicated that the accident could have happened hours earlier. A nearby resident had reported hearing something at around midnight. The victim’s name and conditions that may have led to the fatal crash have not been released. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.
korncountry.com
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led up to a woman being hit and killed by a car on the city’s southeast side this morning. IMPD said a woman was hit crossing Raymond St. from Churchman Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and police do not […]
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
WRBI Radio
Batesville woman strangled, stabbed; charges pending against son
— A Batesville woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was strangled and stabbed, allegedly by her son. Batesville police officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments on Boehringer Street around 9 pm Thursday after Heather Mulcahy’s family requested a welfare check. Officers arrived to find Mulcahy...
Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
WRBI Radio
One hurt in ATV accident near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — At least one person was injured in an ATV accident Saturday afternoon on County Road 325 North near Osgood. The unidentified victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Osgood Fire Department,...
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
1017thepoint.com
LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER
(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
1 dead, multiple injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 reopened
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and several others were brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, five vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and […]
1017thepoint.com
FAYETTE COUNTY DOUBLE SHOOTING RULED SUICIDE
(Fayette County, IN)--The double shooting in Fayette County Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Thursday morning was described later in the day Thursday as a suicide involving a father and a son. Investigators said they were sent to a home on County Road 650 South late Wednesday night. There, they found 58-year-old Robert Roszell with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His son, 35-year-old Robert Roszell III, was found dead nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The elder Roszell was flown to a Level One trauma center. There was no word on his condition Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted
Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
wrtv.com
1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
shelbycountypost.com
Fatalities identified in Rush County car - train crash
Two occupants of a car that were killed in an early Sunday morning collision with a train have been identified. The driver, William B. Sanders, 24, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on Rush County Road 700 West in Arlington.
Comments / 1