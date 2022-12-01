ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

World Cup last-16 predictions: Spain and Switzerland to win on penalties...

The World Cup round of 16 is in full swing and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles. World Cup results | Fixtures | Full schedule for Qatar 2022. Download the Sky Sports App. Morocco vs Spain, Tuesday 3pm. Gary Neville...
SkySports

Arsene Wenger suggests Germany lost focus in World Cup due to 'political demonstrations'

Arsene Wenger has suggested Germany lost focus at the World Cup because of "political demonstrations", contributing to their exit at the group stage. Germany, world champions in 2014, were knocked out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup, having covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening match against Japan in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands.
SkySports

Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023

The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?

Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
The Guardian

‘Roy Keane be damned’: how the pundit became a hate figure in Brazil

Brazilian football fans have excoriated Roy Keane after the former Manchester United star derided the country’s national team players’ dance moves during their World Cup last-16 victory over South Korea. Brazil’s players repeatedly shook their stuff during Tuesday’s 4-1 win with the coach, Tite, even joining in after...
SkySports

World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust

Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.

