Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
World Cup last-16 predictions: Spain and Switzerland to win on penalties...
The World Cup round of 16 is in full swing and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles. World Cup results | Fixtures | Full schedule for Qatar 2022. Download the Sky Sports App. Morocco vs Spain, Tuesday 3pm. Gary Neville...
SkySports
Arsene Wenger suggests Germany lost focus in World Cup due to 'political demonstrations'
Arsene Wenger has suggested Germany lost focus at the World Cup because of "political demonstrations", contributing to their exit at the group stage. Germany, world champions in 2014, were knocked out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup, having covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening match against Japan in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands.
SkySports
Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023
The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr table 'best offer' for former Manchester United forward
Al-Nassr have made the best offer so far to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News has been told. But, contrary to reports, the Portugal star has not completed a deal to sign for the Saudi Arabian club. Al-Nassr are one of a number of teams from the country interested in...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: England to stick with 4-3-3 against Senegal but has Gareth Southgate's best XI changed?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett discusses the key selection dilemmas facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal and what to expect from the African champions... Less than a fortnight before this winner-takes-all match against Senegal, Gareth Southgate selected what he felt was his...
SkySports
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
SkySports
Senegal World Cup scouting report - Can Lions of Teranga shock England in the desert?
Twenty years on from captaining his nation in their debut experience of the World Cup, which included stunning France and Sweden in an intoxicating run to the quarter-finals, Aliou Cisse wants to lead Senegal to history again - this time in his capacity as manager. Crowned Africa Cup of Nations...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even...
‘Roy Keane be damned’: how the pundit became a hate figure in Brazil
Brazilian football fans have excoriated Roy Keane after the former Manchester United star derided the country’s national team players’ dance moves during their World Cup last-16 victory over South Korea. Brazil’s players repeatedly shook their stuff during Tuesday’s 4-1 win with the coach, Tite, even joining in after...
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
SkySports
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach after Wayne Pivac sacking | Jamie Roberts: It's a huge shot in the arm
Gatland replaces his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac as head coach, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming Pivac's departure following their review of Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Pele: Brazil legend responding well to treatment for respiratory infection, doctors say
Pele says he feels "strong" and has "a lot of hope" as he receives hospital treatment in his battle with colon cancer. The Brazil legend is responding well and his health condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said on Saturday.
SkySports
Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president filmed in physical altercation with supporter in Qatar
Samuel Eto'o has been filmed in a physical altercation with a supporter in Qatar. The incident took place outside Stadium 974 following Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Eto'o - the Cameroon FA president - is being filmed having his photo taken with fans. The 41-year-old then...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate says England are ready for penalty shootout against Senegal in last 16
Gareth Southgate says England are "mentally and physically" prepared for penalties when they take on Senegal in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday. England have been involved in three shootouts since Southgate took charge in 2016. They beat Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia before overcoming Switzerland in the Nations League a year later.
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
Comments / 0