LGBTQ activists: SCOTUS case would amount to ‘Straights Only’ signs at businesses
As the U.S. Supreme Court’s 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis began, activists were outside of Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Court Building. Andy Thayer, co-founder of the Gay Liberation Network, said the case could lead to violence against LGBTQ community.
Florida’s Trans Community, Parents Fear Fallout of Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Members of the transgender community and their parents fear for the future in the aftermath of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. The ban, which can include the administration of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, came after a decision last month from the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, according to Yahoo News.
#DramaInTheDesert + A bill to strengthen abortion, gender-affirming protections
#DramaInTheDesert + A bill to strengthen abortion, gender-affirming protections
Legislators to tackle multiple Florida insurance issues in upcoming special session
With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week.
Methodist hospitals clarify future of gender affirming procedures
A spokesperson for the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system said Tuesday that gender-affirming procedures for trans patients will continue to be scheduled for the foreseeable future, confirming with The Commercial Appeal after questions were raised about the future of such procedures earlier this month. Initially, the hospital system told Chris Evans, a nonbinary 19-year-old whose procedure was cancelled, that the hospital system was no longer scheduling such procedures, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of...
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
NY lawmakers pushing to pass bill protecting asylum seekers
ALBANY, N.Y. -- There's an effort in Albany to pass a bill that would protect asylum seekers.The Access to Representation Act was introduced after thousands of asylum seekers were bussed from Texas and Florida to New York City over the last several months.The bill would guarantee access to attorneys for immigrants who are at risk of deportation.Lawmakers say with legal representation, immigrants are more likely to prove their right to remain in the United States."Many of them up to now who haven't been able to hire an attorney are forced to fend for themselves, fend for themselves in a different language, in a different rulebook, in a different court," Sen. Brad Hoylman said.Hoylman says there are more than 46,000 asylum seekers in New York.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
Hawaii Judges Were Trained To Run Better Child Welfare Hearings. Their Performance Plummeted
Since 2012, the Hawaii Judiciary has been working with a national council to improve the quality of hearings in family court, where proceedings can lead to momentous decisions such as whether parents lose custody of their children forever. In November 2019, judges from across the state got training on how...
An Atlanta hospital takes on the city's housing crisis
Affordable homes are in short supply in many parts of this country because unstable housing is often linked to poor health. Some large health care providers are investing in renovating or building new places to live. The goal is to improve health outcomes in communities. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Peter Biello reports.
MAP: Mississippi makes it uniquely hard for low-income new moms to get health care
Low-income women in Mississippi have less access to health care in the months after giving birth than their counterparts in every state except Wyoming. Mississippi and Wyoming are now the only two states in the country that have neither expanded Medicaid eligibility to low-income working adults, nor extended postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers beyond 60 days after birth, according to data compiled by the health nonprofit KFF.
What They're Saying: Coloradans react to arguments in Christian web designer case
Members of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments in a case that asks where to draw the line between the First Amendment rights of a Christian business owner in Colorado and the rights of LGBTQ people to not be discriminated against in the marketplace. Here is what...
CDC updates the status of the 'tripledemic'
Top U.S. health officials today warned that three dangerous respiratory viruses are all spreading widely now, threatening to disrupt the holiday season. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Health officials have been warning for months that the nation could be facing a tripledemic this winter...
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether businesses have to provide services for a same-sex marriage. It's the case of a Colorado woman who runs a business. State law says same-sex couples should have equal access to public accommodations. The plaintiff says she is an artist with a right to control her free speech. Here's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023
WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023, including women elected […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
Tennessee hospital says it temporarily paused transgender procedures
A Tennessee hospital said it temporarily paused "gender affirming procedures" after several providers questioned the provision of such services.
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
The transgender issue is the social challenge of our times
Transgenderism has become a political flashpoint. Several conservative-led states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports, and Texas is investigating gender-affirming care as child abuse. In response, California has become a transgender sanctuary state. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker says the transgender issue is the social challenge of our times. She declares that parents must continue to ask tough questions and demand straight answers for the sake of their children.
House votes against rail strike; SD employees banned from TikTok
The House votes to avoid a rail strike; an Oath Keeper is found guilty of sedition; state employees are banned from TikTok; and the Rubik’s Cube turns 50. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. House votes today to avoid rail strike. House...
