ALBANY, N.Y. -- There's an effort in Albany to pass a bill that would protect asylum seekers.The Access to Representation Act was introduced after thousands of asylum seekers were bussed from Texas and Florida to New York City over the last several months.The bill would guarantee access to attorneys for immigrants who are at risk of deportation.Lawmakers say with legal representation, immigrants are more likely to prove their right to remain in the United States."Many of them up to now who haven't been able to hire an attorney are forced to fend for themselves, fend for themselves in a different language, in a different rulebook, in a different court," Sen. Brad Hoylman said.Hoylman says there are more than 46,000 asylum seekers in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO