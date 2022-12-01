ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Could Election Day turnout swing Georgia results?

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks among the world

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil

Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump

Iowa's first-in-the-nation status could be coming to an end. This week, President Joe Biden suggested South Carolina take the lead in the Democrats' presidential nomination contests. And his proposal seems to be getting serious consideration, as well as some blowback. Meanwhile, some Republican support for same sex-marriage and new problems for former President Donald Trump. Joining us, as he does most Saturdays, is NPR's Ron Elving.
IOWA STATE
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs

Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
GEORGIA STATE
Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist

The U.S. job market is on a roll. Employers added another 263,000 jobs last month, far more than forecasters were expecting. Yesterday's jobs report capped a week of mostly positive economic news, which President Biden praised. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As we go into the holiday season, here's what this all...
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction

Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

