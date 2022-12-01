Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Could Election Day turnout swing Georgia results?
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
Marco Rubio’s longtime “enforcer” indicted over $50 million contract with Venezuelan government
Former Republican Congressman David Rivera has finally been indicted over a probe into his $50 million contract with Venezuela's socialist government, a spokesperson in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami said in a statement. According to NBC Miami, the former lawmaker was officially arrested in connection to the ongoing federal...
Could there be another Trump-Pence ticket in 2024?
Yet another wrinkle has been thrown into former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, as his former Vice President Mike Pence seemed intrigued by a possible reunion during a recent interview.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks among the world
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to […]
OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil
Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will find out this week if he faces impeachment proceedings
Cyril Ramaphosa came to power pledging to tackle corruption, but after allegations against him, he faces a fight for his political life.
U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump
Iowa's first-in-the-nation status could be coming to an end. This week, President Joe Biden suggested South Carolina take the lead in the Democrats' presidential nomination contests. And his proposal seems to be getting serious consideration, as well as some blowback. Meanwhile, some Republican support for same sex-marriage and new problems for former President Donald Trump. Joining us, as he does most Saturdays, is NPR's Ron Elving.
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
Russian airstrikes cause electricity outages, but Ukraine says it shot down missiles
Russia's military unleashed another large-scale air strike against Ukraine's electricity system today. Russia had been waging this sustained campaign for the past two months as winter was setting in, and now winter has very much arrived in Ukraine. For details on today's attack, we're joined now by NPR's Greg Myre...
Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist
The U.S. job market is on a roll. Employers added another 263,000 jobs last month, far more than forecasters were expecting. Yesterday's jobs report capped a week of mostly positive economic news, which President Biden praised. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As we go into the holiday season, here's what this all...
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
