ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/22 – 12/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.

NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas

It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
DOUGLAS, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting

In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed

A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy