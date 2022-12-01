Read full article on original website
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
Local law enforcement spread holiday cheer, meet with public at annual Shop with a Cop
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend marked the 15th annual Shop with a Cop, which saw local law enforcement get children in the holiday spirit by taking them shopping at Casper Walmarts. Thanks to donations from Walmart and several other local sponsors, officers from various agencies gave children $60 gift...
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/22 – 12/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight
After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.
NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CY Middle School’s Randy Bower Named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year
CY Middle School Assistant Principal Randy Bower has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County School District. Mr. Bower was acknowledged in front of his students and colleagues, and was...
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas
It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
Strong winds in store for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed
A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
