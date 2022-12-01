Read full article on original website
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school. And she smiled the whole way. The...
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family
Jim Scott, with two daughters.Photo byJustin Vellucci at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
The annual Schuylkill Sojourn.Photo byDavid Swanson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
PennDOT Crash Data Show that Variable Speed Limits Improves Montco Stretch of ‘Sure-Kill’ Expressway
A significant stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) — whose frequent crashes earned it the unfortunate nickname the “sure-kill Expressway” — has made appreciable progress in safety measures through the use of variable speed limits (VSL). Mike DeNardo drove home the details of the story for KYW Newsradio.
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure.Photo byKidney2Don.com. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor.
‘I Wanted to Go Against the Grain’ 6abc Icon Jim Gardner Closes out 45 Year Tenure
6abc veteran anchor Jim Gardner is from New York, but he’s called he’s made it a point to call the Philadelphia area his home. “I wanted to go against the grain, to stay in one place for a lifetime, to raise my children here, and to call one place home,” Gardner told Main Line Today‘s Jim Graham.
Plymouth Meeting Firm Tests Liver Disease Gene Therapy; Trials Target the Condition in Babies
IECURE, Plymouth Meeting, is testing a gene therapy approach to curing liver disease. A gene-therapy regimen designed to treat liver disease is being tested on babies at iECURE, a Plymouth Meeting-based biopharma company. Tom Avril covered the development in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The effort is being funded by $65 million...
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Dana Fritz.Photo byDana Fritz at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
‘One of the Best Manhattans in a Bottle’: Whiskey From Pottstown Distillery Earns High Praise
The small-batch whiskey by Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works is one of the best and most interesting Manhattans in a bottle currently available, reported Jonah Flicker for the Robb Report. Its kick is ideal for chasing away the early Dec. chill. Manatawny’s master distiller Max Pfeffer focuses on producing four-grain...
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Dischell Bartle Dooley Partner Liz Billies to Lead Divorce Workshop Dec. 10
Attorney Liz Billies first found her passion for family law when she was studying at Villanova University. Billies was working as a student attorney for a civil justice clinic during the second summer of her law school career. Most of the cases the clinic took on involved family law. Billies...
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples.
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Peppi Roni, the customer-named mascot of Tony Roni's pizza.Photo byElysium Marketing Group. Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market.
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A Moorestown mansion recently hit the residential real market for a whopping $24.95 million. It is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by married couple Dr. Calvin H. Knowlton and Dr. Orsula V....
Operation Holiday Turns Pottstown Family’s Christmas from Grim to Great
The Mercury's Operation Holiday has been helping in-need Pottstown families celebrate the holidays since 1991.Photo byiStock. Operation Holiday, a Pottstown seasonal outreach of the The Mercury’s staff and leaders, recently transformed the holiday season of a local single mom.
Montgomery County a Top Performer on Statewide Assessment of Incoming Investment Data
SmartAsset's statewide assessment of investment income was used to determine Montgomery County's economic performance. A SmartAsset analysis has identified the regions across the U.S. leading the way in incoming investment. The data was filtered to the state level, indicating Montgomery County’s performance in relation to other Pa regions. The...
