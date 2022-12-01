Read full article on original website
Mostly cloudy Tuesday, Thursday brings rain and maybe some snow late
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will continue to set up through the midwest this week. We will have the chance for a few showers Tuesday afternoon, but rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday will be our dry for the rest of the...
Calmer weather returns for Sunday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Winds will relax quickly this evening and skies will remain clear allowing temps to drop into the teens and 20s by early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s which is normal for this time of year. Our next system will arrive on Monday with little to no moisture to work with. Thus, look for an increase in clouds and highs in the upper 40s. After the front passes through, temps will cool off to the 30s and 40s through the middle of next week.
Sunny Sunday
The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4 Time to bundle up! It will be sunny, breezy and colder for your Saturday.
Iowa reports first flu deaths of the 2022-23 season
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa reported its first influenza-related deaths of the 2022-23 flu season Friday. Two elderly people over the age of 80 were from northern Iowa. They also both had underlying health conditions. The current flu season began on October 3, 2022. Health officials...
Alzheimer’s helpline serves as resource over the holidays
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With families being reunited over the holidays, you may notice a relative with cognitive changes since the last time you saw him or her. The Alzheimer’s Association wants to remind you that is offers a 24/7 Helpline for those who have may have concerns and are looking for answers.
Galesburg City Council picks old junior high for new community center
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a split, four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council picked a site for a new community center, an old junior high school. Back in 2013, the city sold the former community center to Iron Spike Brewery at 150 E. Simmons St. Then, the Carver Center, a community space ran in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club, was lost in a fire in 2016.
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor honored in Hawaii ahead of remembrance ceremony
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome on Friday. KHNL/KGMB reports the Oregon resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st-anniversary commemoration of the attack. The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he got off a Hawaiian...
