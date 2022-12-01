Read full article on original website
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
"We have seen more client interest since the demise of FTX," Goldman Sach's head of digital assets told Reuters.
TechRadar
ChatGPT is now pretending to be a Linux machine
The chatbot taking the AI world by storm can now play the role of a Linux computer if you want it to. ChatGPT, the AI powered chatbot currently taking the world by storm, is even able to simulate a Linux environment. Powered by OpenAI - the research company launched by...
Man behind the iPod launches new cryptocurrency wallet
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tony Fadell, a well-known Silicon Valley executive known as the father of the iPod, on Tuesday unveiled his latest project - a hardware wallet used to store cryptocurrency offline.
Crypto exchange Coinbase says Apple has shut down the ability for users to send NFTs because it can't collect the 30% in-app fee
Coinbase said it has disabled NFT transfers for its mobile wallet on Thursday. Apple wants 30% of all NFT gas fees to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, the crypto exchange said. "For anyone who understands how NFTs and blockchains work, this is clearly not possible," Coinbase said. Coinbase...
Why AI Unified Analytics is Good for Your Business
Artificial intelligence (AI) has recently gained momentum in the business world, changing how people from numerous industries operate and make decisions. However, many businesspeople often need help gathering and utilizing the data that AI tools need to work. That’s because the information often comes from various sources and locations. Fortunately, an emerging option called AI unified analytics can solve that problem and enable companies to harness the power of artificial intelligence.
bitcoinist.com
Inside LBank’s Exquisite Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 2nd, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, hosted an ‘LBank & Crypto Friends’ afterparty alongside the Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. LBank was proud to host more than 200 guests from all layers of the industry. This was LBank’s second event in Miami after exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 conference earlier this year.
TechCrunch
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
ZDNet
Why designing AI for humans requires 'productive discomfort'
When the consumer version of Google Glass appeared on the scene in 2014, it was heralded as the start of a new era of human-computer interfaces. People could go about their day with access to all the information they need, right in front of their eyes. Eight years on, how...
bitcoinist.com
Analysts favor Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as Big Eyes (BIG) And Tamadoge (TAMA) leave holders disappointed
The crypto space is a goldmine of limitless opportunities. Despite the pervasive bear market, better opportunities continue to emerge every day. One such opportunity is pet-themed meme coins like Dogecoin, Tamadoge, and Big Eyes, which gained attention in the last bull run of 2021. However, due to their limited utility functions, their hype quickly faded. In contrast, Orbeon Protocol – currently in its second round of presale with 260% growth already recorded – provides a unique opportunity aimed at reshaping the global financial system.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Tumbles As DeFi Project Gets Hacked for Millions
Staked Binance Coin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr (aBNBc) has plummeted by over 90% after hackers exploited the token. Blockchain security company PeckShieldAlert initially broke news of the hack. “Seems like Ankr has been exploited, aBNBc has dropped -50%, tons of aBNBc have minted to https://bscscan.com/token/0xe85afccdafbe7f2b096f268e31cce3da8da2990a?a=0xf3a465c9fa6663ff50794c698f600faa4b05c777…. And the exploiter...
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried said that crypto investors should look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds. He called on exchanges to provide proof of reserves and regulatory reporting of assets and liabilities. FTX's new chief executive John Ray III has slammed the...
