TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TechRadar

ChatGPT is now pretending to be a Linux machine

The chatbot taking the AI world by storm can now play the role of a Linux computer if you want it to. ChatGPT, the AI powered chatbot currently taking the world by storm, is even able to simulate a Linux environment. Powered by OpenAI - the research company launched by...
HackerNoon

Why AI Unified Analytics is Good for Your Business

Artificial intelligence (AI) has recently gained momentum in the business world, changing how people from numerous industries operate and make decisions. However, many businesspeople often need help gathering and utilizing the data that AI tools need to work. That’s because the information often comes from various sources and locations. Fortunately, an emerging option called AI unified analytics can solve that problem and enable companies to harness the power of artificial intelligence.
bitcoinist.com

Inside LBank’s Exquisite Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 2nd, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, hosted an ‘LBank & Crypto Friends’ afterparty alongside the Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. LBank was proud to host more than 200 guests from all layers of the industry. This was LBank’s second event in Miami after exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 conference earlier this year.
ZDNet

Why designing AI for humans requires 'productive discomfort'

When the consumer version of Google Glass appeared on the scene in 2014, it was heralded as the start of a new era of human-computer interfaces. People could go about their day with access to all the information they need, right in front of their eyes. Eight years on, how...
bitcoinist.com

Analysts favor Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as Big Eyes (BIG) And Tamadoge (TAMA) leave holders disappointed

The crypto space is a goldmine of limitless opportunities. Despite the pervasive bear market, better opportunities continue to emerge every day. One such opportunity is pet-themed meme coins like Dogecoin, Tamadoge, and Big Eyes, which gained attention in the last bull run of 2021. However, due to their limited utility functions, their hype quickly faded. In contrast, Orbeon Protocol – currently in its second round of presale with 260% growth already recorded – provides a unique opportunity aimed at reshaping the global financial system.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Tumbles As DeFi Project Gets Hacked for Millions

Staked Binance Coin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr (aBNBc) has plummeted by over 90% after hackers exploited the token. Blockchain security company PeckShieldAlert initially broke news of the hack. “Seems like Ankr has been exploited, aBNBc has dropped -50%, tons of aBNBc have minted to https://bscscan.com/token/0xe85afccdafbe7f2b096f268e31cce3da8da2990a?a=0xf3a465c9fa6663ff50794c698f600faa4b05c777…. And the exploiter...

