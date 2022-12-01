ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory

What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
DEPOSIT, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched

SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life

A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

10 Reasons We’re Thankful to Live in Binghamton

I was recently at a dinner with a bunch of people from my church and part of the tradition when we get together is to go around the table and say what we're thankful for. What started as giving thanks for family, good health, and friends morphed into sharing what we're thankful for about where we live and the exercise was really eye-opening.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

SUNY Broome and Binghamton University Start “Integration” Talks

Officials with Broome County’s community college say they are in conversations with Binghamton University about possibly integrating SUNY Broome and B.U. A news release from the Front Street campus issued on December 1, 2022 announced the university and community college have begun to explore “the potential for significantly enhancing our existing partnerships by developing new integrations between the two institutions.”
VESTAL, NY
