Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Related
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Tioga Downs Foundation Awards $1.1 Million to Twin Tiers Charities
A number of non-profit organizations in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford Counties are sharing $1.1-million in grant money from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. In all, 54 organizations in the communities surrounding the casino-resort in Nichols are winners in this latest round of allocations. Among the recipients are the...
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Amazing Ice Castle Just Under A 3 Hour Drive From Binghamton
The holiday season is here, and it's always a busy time for most. It's like we are in the part of the years that's on steroids. So much going on, so much to do for many of us. Once December hits, it's 31 days of crazy in my opinion. Then,...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory
What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched
SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery
Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life
A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
10 Reasons We’re Thankful to Live in Binghamton
I was recently at a dinner with a bunch of people from my church and part of the tradition when we get together is to go around the table and say what we're thankful for. What started as giving thanks for family, good health, and friends morphed into sharing what we're thankful for about where we live and the exercise was really eye-opening.
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
SUNY Broome and Binghamton University Start “Integration” Talks
Officials with Broome County’s community college say they are in conversations with Binghamton University about possibly integrating SUNY Broome and B.U. A news release from the Front Street campus issued on December 1, 2022 announced the university and community college have begun to explore “the potential for significantly enhancing our existing partnerships by developing new integrations between the two institutions.”
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0