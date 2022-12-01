Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Koreon Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale is a must tryChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other.
Heat mailbag: Are Caleb Martin’s abilities being maximized as starting power forward?
The Miami Herald’s Heat mailbag is back to answer your questions this season.
Hawks announcer in 'stable' condition after terrifying on-air medical emergency
The 68-year-old has been the Hawks play-by-play man on Bally Sports South since 1996 and serves as the lead voice for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream as well. The incident occurred while Rathbun and color commentator Dominique Wilkins were doing their pregame analysis ahead of Atlanta's home contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka
The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that the regular season is fully underway, it’s time to check in on our NBA Playoff predictions for 2022-’23.
