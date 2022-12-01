ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Open Lower as Markets Ponder the Fed's Next Moves

"Stocks are off to a lower start and Treasury yields are holding steady as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The mixed trading comes a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control. The Fed is doing that by intentionally slowing the economy with higher interest rates. The S&P 500 shed 0.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3%. European markets were slighlty lower and Asian markets closed mixed.THIS...
WASHINGTON STATE
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
ARIZONA STATE
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
WASHINGTON STATE
