"Stocks are off to a lower start and Treasury yields are holding steady as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The mixed trading comes a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control. The Fed is doing that by intentionally slowing the economy with higher interest rates. The S&P 500 shed 0.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3%. European markets were slighlty lower and Asian markets closed mixed.THIS...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO