Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
"We have seen more client interest since the demise of FTX," Goldman Sach's head of digital assets told Reuters.
Stocks Open Lower as Markets Ponder the Fed's Next Moves
"Stocks are off to a lower start and Treasury yields are holding steady as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The mixed trading comes a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control. The Fed is doing that by intentionally slowing the economy with higher interest rates. The S&P 500 shed 0.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3%. European markets were slighlty lower and Asian markets closed mixed.THIS...
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Jamie Dimon says cryptocurrencies are like 'pet rocks' and blasts the industry as a 'complete sideshow'
Cryptocurrencies are used for "terrorism financing, tax avoidance, sex trafficking," Dimon said. "Why do we allow this stuff to take place?"
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Man behind the iPod launches new cryptocurrency wallet
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tony Fadell, a well-known Silicon Valley executive known as the father of the iPod, on Tuesday unveiled his latest project - a hardware wallet used to store cryptocurrency offline.
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
He compares the A.I. revolution to the advent of electricity and the internet.
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
Can a High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Be Safe?
Investors have to look at more than just the dividend yield.
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
Perception surrounding this stock is changing. Here's why it still has considerable upside after this rally.
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain.
Russia deploys missile defense systems on island near Japan, vows 'round-the-clock watch'
Russia has released photos showing the deployment of mobile missile defense systems in the Kuril Islands, a chain that is part of a territorial dispute with Japan.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.
Taiwan's 'living hell' traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
Bad roads and aging infrastructure are keeping some tourists from traveling safely around Taiwan.
