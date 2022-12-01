ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert

Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.  Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
