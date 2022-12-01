Read full article on original website
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
He compares the A.I. revolution to the advent of electricity and the internet.
Capacity Optimization Tool Automates Truck Assignment
Fleet Enable launched Capacity Optimization, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that loads final-mile delivery trucks to eliminate shipment failures. The software calculates cargo size and truck capacity, then dictates how orders are stowed in vehicles. “Fleet Enable’s primary mission is to automate every aspect of the final-mile delivery, and we...
Future Proofing Port Operations to Combat Uncertainty
In the last two years, ports across the nation have faced significant backlogs and congestion stemming from labor shortages and rapid increases in import goods, leading to carriers and shippers being unable to get the influx of containers moved in and out of port yards on time. Technological inadequacy, lack of proper infrastructure and labor shortages have severely hampered logistics operations across the board, leading to the long lead times of idle containers, a slowdown in business, lacking inventory in stores and massive late fees, among other things.
