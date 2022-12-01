In the last two years, ports across the nation have faced significant backlogs and congestion stemming from labor shortages and rapid increases in import goods, leading to carriers and shippers being unable to get the influx of containers moved in and out of port yards on time. Technological inadequacy, lack of proper infrastructure and labor shortages have severely hampered logistics operations across the board, leading to the long lead times of idle containers, a slowdown in business, lacking inventory in stores and massive late fees, among other things.

