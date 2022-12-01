Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
Man killed in single-vehicle north Charlotte moped collision: CMPD
The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, off the 6800 block of Statesville Road near Old Statesville Road.
Second teen dies from injuries in shooting near north Charlotte park: CMPD
A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.
WBTV
Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST. The specific circumstances that led...
qcnews.com
Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare window: CMPD
A rock containing hate speech and threats to children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is believed to be tied to last week's park ranger shooting. Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte …. A rock containing hate speech and threats to children...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Nations Ford Road at Arrowood Road, just east of Interstate 77. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
CMPD: Person in custody over rock with hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week's park ranger shooting.
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
WBTV
Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WBTV
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. At...
qcnews.com
Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting. QCNEWS.COM. Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window …. A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children...
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 4 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
Driver dies after crash near Clinton College in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crash that happened Sunday night on a road near Clinton College in Rock Hill, police confirmed Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers found a car crashed on Brice Street, and one person was dead at the scene.
Teen arrested in connection to North Carolina shooting that left son dead, father injured
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday. Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory PD and faces multiple charges including murder. On Nov. 17, police said Trevin Ali Brown, 24, […]
qcnews.com
4 injured in crash on I-85 North in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. As of 1:50, one right lane was closed. Medic reported four...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Comments / 0