Charlotte, NC

WBTV

WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST. The specific circumstances that led...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare window: CMPD

A rock containing hate speech and threats to children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is believed to be tied to last week's park ranger shooting. Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte …. A rock containing hate speech and threats to children...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department

18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

4 injured in crash on I-85 North in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. As of 1:50, one right lane was closed. Medic reported four...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC

