Heat mailbag: Are Caleb Martin’s abilities being maximized as starting power forward?
The Miami Herald’s Heat mailbag is back to answer your questions this season.
Hawks announcer in 'stable' condition after terrifying on-air medical emergency
The 68-year-old has been the Hawks play-by-play man on Bally Sports South since 1996 and serves as the lead voice for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream as well. The incident occurred while Rathbun and color commentator Dominique Wilkins were doing their pregame analysis ahead of Atlanta's home contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Leonard returns, hits game-winner as Clippers beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in his return from a right ankle sprain. Paul George also came back from a strained hamstring Monday to score 19 points along with seven assists for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum each had 13 points, and John Wall added 12 points and 12 assists off the bench. Luke Kennard added nine points off the bench in his first game back from an injury as well. Kelly Oubre had 28 points and P.J. Washington bounced back from an 0-for-13 shooting night on Saturday night to score 26 for the Hornets.
Jones’ career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat. Santi Aldama added 18 points and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who had only one field goal in the first half, scored 18, and Caleb Martin finished with 16 points for the Heat.
Rookie Nembhard has 31, leads Pacers past Warriors, 112-104
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors. A second-round draft pick, Nembhard made a key 3-pointer with 4:26 to go and another jumper less than two minutes later. Indiana played without starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton for a second straight game as he nurses soreness in his left groin. Klay Thompson scored 28 points and made eight 3-pointers on the six-year anniversary of his 60-point masterpiece against the Pacers. Stephen Curry was held to 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting.
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25 points. Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero added 20 points each. Banchero also had 12 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their ninth straight.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114. Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and Trae Young had 23 points and 10 assists for the Hawks (13-11), who have squandered six double-digit leads this season. They began the night tied for second-most in the NBA in that category. In winning its third straight, Oklahoma City (11-13) has outscored its last three opponents 106-68 in the fourth. The Thunder trailed 88-84 entering the final period.
Giannis’ 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy. It’s his timing. For the second time in his team’s last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds. That’s a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career. For the season, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-worst 62% from the foul line.
Former B’s coach Cassidy wins; Boston’s home streak ends
BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston in June. Eight days later, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Bruins rallied.
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that the regular season is fully underway, it’s time to check in on our NBA Playoff predictions for 2022-’23.
