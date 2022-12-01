STUART, Fla. — Police have arrested a neighbor on charges of murder after an elderly couple was found killed in their Florida home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Hugh Hootman, 75, and said he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, Ginger and Henry Wallace. The couple was found killed in their home on Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominium Complex.

