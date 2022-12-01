ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

cw34.com

"I lost my temper": Man kills two neighbors in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in a shooting that happened over the weekend. On Dec. 3, a double homicide took place at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Deputies say the victims, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81, were dead when they...
STUART, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida couple murdered over HOA dispute, sheriff says

STUART, Fla. — Police have arrested a neighbor on charges of murder after an elderly couple was found killed in their Florida home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Hugh Hootman, 75, and said he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, Ginger and Henry Wallace. The couple was found killed in their home on Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominium Complex.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
VERO BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed on Little League Road near Immokalee

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.
IMMOKALEE, FL
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

The man that stole Christmas inflatables

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
PALM CITY, FL

