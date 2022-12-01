Read full article on original website
cw34.com
"I lost my temper": Man kills two neighbors in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in a shooting that happened over the weekend. On Dec. 3, a double homicide took place at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Deputies say the victims, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81, were dead when they...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Florida couple murdered over HOA dispute, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. — Police have arrested a neighbor on charges of murder after an elderly couple was found killed in their Florida home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Hugh Hootman, 75, and said he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, Ginger and Henry Wallace. The couple was found killed in their home on Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominium Complex.
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston
CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed on Little League Road near Immokalee
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.
Watch | State argues Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto, accused killer is a danger to community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020, appeared in a Palm Beach County court Monday. Prosecutors argued that Hutto is a danger to the community and accused him of stalking witnesses.
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
Some residents are concerned the city of Stuart's small-town charm is diminishing after three shootings happening in less than 24 hours.
WPBF News 25
The man that stole Christmas inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
cbs12.com
19-year-old ex-con after his most recent arrest: 'I'm going to be gone for years'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal charges can follow simple traffic infractions such as seatbelt violations. In this case, it was driving a car with window tint that was allegedly too dark. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about “conducting proactive patrol in the area of I-95...
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
WPBF News 25
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
