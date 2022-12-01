Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Futures Down Momentum With A 19% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 19.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Monday, 5 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.83. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 69038, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732248253.79. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Lumber Futures Over 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 16.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 5 December, Lumber (LBS) is $387.60. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 92, 99.99% below its average volume of 22094280.22. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 8% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.46. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 341198012, 85.07% below its average volume of 2285468476.02. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Copper Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Despite the headwinds of a slowing economy, copper futures have shown signs of recovery. Prices have climbed 7.5% in the month of November. The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,341 a ton on Thursday.
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.97. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.668% up from its 52-week low and 0.526% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,458.58. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.88% up from its 52-week low and 11.22% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Over 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.278% up from its 52-week low and 4.824% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
CBOE Down By 20% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.95 and 4.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.96.
After An Encouraging US NFP Report, GBP/USD Weakness Ahead: (GBPUSD) Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD fell from around 1.2290s to close to 100 pip after a US labor market report that was better than expected. This suggests further tightening by the central banks. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2210s in the wake of the US Employment Report. This is after it moved towards its daily low, 1.2133.
Broadcom And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – American Assets Trust (AAT), Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
