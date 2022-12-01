(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Despite the headwinds of a slowing economy, copper futures have shown signs of recovery. Prices have climbed 7.5% in the month of November. The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,341 a ton on Thursday.

13 HOURS AGO