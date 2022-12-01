Read full article on original website
Broadcom And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – American Assets Trust (AAT), Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
JOYY, LyondellBasell, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – JOYY (YY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Associated Banc (ASB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 JOYY (YY) 30.46 1.84% 7.8% 2022-12-01 01:42:15. 2 LyondellBasell (LYB) 83.48 -1.67% 5.77% 2022-12-05 15:59:59. 3 Associated Banc (ASB) 23.99...
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) 4.03 0.12% 21.65%...
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Was Up By 15.51% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD jumping 15.51% to $5.14 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, 360 Finance, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), 360 Finance (QFIN), First Capital (FCAP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) 3.84 0.52% 10.47% 2022-11-25 15:15:07. 2 360 Finance (QFIN) 15.34 3.16%...
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Virtus Global Multi, John Hancock, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Virtus Global Multi (VGI), John Hancock (HPI), Liberty All (ASG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Virtus Global Multi (VGI) 8.01 0.38% 12.03% 2022-11-24 15:06:07. 2 John Hancock (HPI) 16.12 0.62% 9.62% 2022-11-21...
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
"We have seen more client interest since the demise of FTX," Goldman Sach's head of digital assets told Reuters.
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
