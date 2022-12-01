Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.417% up from its 52-week low and 4.701% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
USD/CNH Over 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.01. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,458.58. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.88% up from its 52-week low and 11.22% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3944% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.46. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.373% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 1.325% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, Lumber (LBS) is $397.50. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 87, 99.99% below its average volume of 21907041.64. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
Natural Gas Futures Down By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 22.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.60. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 3557, 99.99% below its average volume of 5701972615.53. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Marathon Stock Is 34% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 34.25% in 21 sessions from $10.51 at 2022-11-03, to $6.91 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
