wkok.com
Lewisburg Resident, Olympian Shares Details of New Business
LEWISBURG – Lewisburg resident and Canadian bronze medalist Joey Lye has been taking her talents from the softball field to her new business. Now, she’s hoping to impact people, especially women and girls, with her message of perseverance and resilience, with Joey Lye OLY LLC. “I said to...
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
FOX43.com
Online auctions to liquidate items of former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg, Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Items from the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg will be liquidated in a series of upcoming auctions, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish announced Monday. The Parish received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, which included the Packwood House Museum, in September as part of...
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
From rain to sun to Santa at Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro
Wellsboro, Pa. — Revelers had a rainy start to the annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Wellsboro on Saturday. Wet weather didn't dampen the holiday spirits, however, and those who stuck it out were rewarded with sunshine and, later, the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus! "The town was bustling," said Linda Stager of Wellsboro. "Every place was full, everything sold out (and sold out early!). People were in a good mood." Photo gallery Attending Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro is like stepping back in time. Enjoy this gallery of the 38th annual event on Dec. 3. From Victorian costumes to vendors selling their wares, to the arrival of the man in the big red suit. Photos by Linda Stager.
Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WETM
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
lycolaw.org
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Welts on arm help link man to assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
14850.com
Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail
A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Over $3,000 stolen from Tioga County home
MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County. According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County. […]
Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
Pa. county again debates recounting 2020 presidential election results
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County Board of Elections could not meet in a voting session Monday because the Williamsport newspaper had failed to timely publish the required legal meeting notice. It did not, however, prevent those in the crowded meeting room from again debating plans to hand count the...
Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township. Swan was […]
