College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO