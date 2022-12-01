ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game

Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
HARRISBURG, PA
247Sports

Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: 4 Lions Enter On Day One

College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State defensive back announces decision to enter the transfer portal

The FBS transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing thousands of undergraduate players to enter their names in search of new destinations. Starting quarterbacks like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders generated headlines as they moved on from their old schools. But reserve players lost in the shuffle and looking for more game time made up the bulk of the entries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Football Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson

A new name has been added to Pitt’s list of targets for its Class of 2023. This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 2023 three-star offensive lineman/defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Carroll-Jackson is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle/defensive tackle from Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Pa. Carroll-Jackson is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend

Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Onward State

Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories

With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg

Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
YORK, PA
Onward State

History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday

When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s Erby Weller makes college decision

After suffering a labrum injury this past football season that will require surgery, Shippensburg star three-sport athlete Erby Weller had a moment of clarity. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He decided that, while he loves football, he wanted to dedicate his future four...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A fitting tribute to a fallen coach

A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.

An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale

Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
