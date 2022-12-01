Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game
Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
Watch Bishop McDevitt down Crestwood 35-0 in PIAA 4A state semi-final game - video highlights
Bishop McDevitt has punched their ticket to the PIAA 4A State Championship after beating Crestwood 35-0 in the semi-finals Friday night at Exeter Township. Despite 17 flags against the Crusaders, McDevitt was able to hold Crestwood to 22 yards of total offense and come out victorious. On offense Rico Scott...
Recapping Penn State’s early transfer portal movement; James Franklin addresses opt-outs in advance of Rose Bowl, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early reports from the NCAA transfer portal, plus coach James Franklin’s thoughts on the Rose Bowl and potential opt-outs. The transfer portal is off to a roaring start with a ton of talent, even some proven veterans, already in the market...
PIAA concerned with rising ejection rates among boys soccer players, coaches
The PIAA was optimistic that the rising number of player and coach ejections would subside statewide after adding a two-game suspension in 2020 for the most egregious unsportsmanlike acts. Two years later, that optimism has waned, especially when it comes to boys soccer. The PIAA counted 338 ejections this fall...
Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: 4 Lions Enter On Day One
College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
Christian School of York takes down Lancaster Country Day in tournament title game
Christian School of York pulled off a 40-35 win Saturday over Lancaster Country Day in the title game of the West Shore Christian Tip-Off. CSY was led by Linda Brown, who had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ellen Brown added nine points and five rebounds. Rylie Bell added seven points, six rebounds and three steals, too.
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
Penn State defensive back announces decision to enter the transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing thousands of undergraduate players to enter their names in search of new destinations. Starting quarterbacks like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders generated headlines as they moved on from their old schools. But reserve players lost in the shuffle and looking for more game time made up the bulk of the entries.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson
A new name has been added to Pitt’s list of targets for its Class of 2023. This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 2023 three-star offensive lineman/defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Carroll-Jackson is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle/defensive tackle from Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Pa. Carroll-Jackson is...
Penn State makes the cut as explosive former South Florida WR names his favorites
Penn State made the cut Sunday as diminutive but explosive former South Florida receiver Jimmy Horn narrowed his list of favorites to four. The Nittany Lions were joined on the list by Colorado, Houston and Texas A&M. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound speedster led Sanford Seminole High to the Florida 8A state...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Onward State
Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories
With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg
Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
Onward State
History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday
When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
Shippensburg’s Erby Weller makes college decision
After suffering a labrum injury this past football season that will require surgery, Shippensburg star three-sport athlete Erby Weller had a moment of clarity. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He decided that, while he loves football, he wanted to dedicate his future four...
A fitting tribute to a fallen coach
A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.
An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
$37M project will expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities
Penn State College of Medicine plans to expand its comparative medicine facilities. At the school’s comparative medicine facilities in Derry Township, model organisms are used to study cancer, aging, infectious diseases, substance use disorders and other health conditions. In September, Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $37.3 million...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Onward State
Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale
Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0