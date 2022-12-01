ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Parkview launches holiday basketball showcase at Trine University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) is launching the PSM Holiday Shootout, a new basketball showcase featuring 13 area high schools. The inaugural event is set for Dec. 29-30 at Trine University’s MTI Center. Girls teams will play on Dec. 29, and boys teams will play on Dec. 30.
Boys & Girls kids get visit from Santa and the Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the...
Man critically injured in downtown shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police are investigating a shooting downtown that reportedly left one man with life-threatening injuries. Police believe that the actual shooting happened at West Jefferson and Ewing around 2:45 a.m. in the Taco Bell parking lot. Police say a man approached a vehicle that the...
