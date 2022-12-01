Sunday, December 04, 2022 07:02 AM | InvestorsObserver Analysts. Reef receives a weak short-term technical rating of 33 from InvestorsObserver information evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the current buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the power of its short-term technicals. REEF has a superior current technical evaluation than 33% of cash primarily based on these buying and selling metrics. Buyers primarily targeted on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their targets when figuring out whether or not to spend money on a selected crypto.

2 DAYS AGO