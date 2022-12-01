Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever looked at your WhatsApp groups and wished there was a way to organize them, so they take up less space on your screen? WhatsApp has made this possible with the help of its new Community feature. The Community feature allows you to organize your groups into folders so that you can easily manage and access them.

1 DAY AGO