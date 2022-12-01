Read full article on original website
IGN
Best Anime Series of 2022
In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
David Harbour and Jodie Comer are Starring in a Horror Game
Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer are in a video game that is slated to come out sometime next year. Speaking with FanNation, Harbour says, “I actually have one coming out. Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out…I think it's next year. A horror game.”
IGN
The New HBO Discovery Streaming Service Could Just Be Called 'Max'
Thanks to the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, HBO Max and Discovery+ are merging into one service sometime in 2023. While that's been public information for a while, we've been left to wonder what the new platform will be called. Now, we may have an answer, as it seems Warner Bros. Discovery may simply drop the "HBO" from HBO Max and call its new service "Max".
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: M.O.D.O.K’s Design Revealed - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
While we wait to get a glimpse of MODOK’s theatrical form in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Funko’s giving us our first peek at what the villain will potentially look like in the upcoming Marvel film. In a tweet posted earlier, Funko showcased upcoming Funko Pops and keychains featuring the big-headed baddie. As Ant-Man crawls on by, Spider-man thwips his way onto the scene with this new image from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Along with the new image, which pictures Miles and Gwen sitting upside down, we’re teased that we’ll soon get a new view from across the Spider-Verse coming December 13th. And speaking of making a splash, Rick and Morty season 6’s finale is aiming to do just that come December 11th in an episode entitled: Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation.
‘Don’t waste time’: War Horse composer Adrian Sutton on living with a terminal cancer diagnosis
A devastating flash-flood recently swept away the pleasant landscape of my imagined future: an incurable cancer diagnosis. Bastard. How to process that news? My mind has lurched for two months. Obviously, this is all some terrible mistake. I have a healthy lifestyle. You’ve got the wrong guy. Come on, there’s more living to do, more music to write. But such pleadings – to whom or what I don’t know – rebound from a stone wall. The reality is immutable.
Watch: Selena Gomez teases new music on 'The Tonight Show'
Selena Gomez confirmed plans for new music on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her documentary "My Mind & Me."
IGN
Cheers and Look Who’s Talking Star Kirstie Alley Dies at 71
American actor Kirstie Alley has died in the wake of a recent cancer discovery. The news was announced via the actor’s social media channels, where her family paid tribute to her strength. She was 71. Alley made her feature film debut in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of...
IGN
Mickey 17: First Teaser for Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Starring Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 just got its first teaser trailer. The upcoming sci-fi movie from filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes – an “expendable” crew member aboard a space colonization mission who’s brought back to life in a new body whenever he dies.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
Tower is the eighth and last chapter in The Callisto Protocol. The last battles against bosses and the end of the Callisto facility will be in your hands. Follow IGN's walkthrough to learn how to complete Tower, learn how to defeat the bosses, the collectibles' locations, and more. Below you...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
IGN
The Fate of Thorsdottir
The Fate of Thorsdottir is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over what you need to do to learn what happened with Thor's daughter after Ragnarok. How to Find Thor's Daughter. Sometimes when hanging out near a shop,...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Hands-On Preview
The Witcher 3 is releasing a long-awaited next-gen (new-gen?) update that includes features that will bring a 7-year-old game up to par for the beefier console generation. While it won’t convince anyone that The Witcher 3 is suddenly a brand-new, 2022 release, the updates we’ve seen will undoubtedly become the new default version of the game for new and returning players.
IGN
The Best Movie of 2022: Nominees
With the year 2022 coming to a close, it's time once again to celebrate the best of the best movies of the past 12 months -- the films that have wowed us, floored us, and of course, moved us. From the mind-bending antics of The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at...
IGN
1923: Yellowstone Prequel - Official Trailer (2022) Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren
1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.
