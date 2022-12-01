While we wait to get a glimpse of MODOK’s theatrical form in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Funko’s giving us our first peek at what the villain will potentially look like in the upcoming Marvel film. In a tweet posted earlier, Funko showcased upcoming Funko Pops and keychains featuring the big-headed baddie. As Ant-Man crawls on by, Spider-man thwips his way onto the scene with this new image from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Along with the new image, which pictures Miles and Gwen sitting upside down, we’re teased that we’ll soon get a new view from across the Spider-Verse coming December 13th. And speaking of making a splash, Rick and Morty season 6’s finale is aiming to do just that come December 11th in an episode entitled: Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation.

17 HOURS AGO