Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police
State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
abc27.com
Man injured in afternoon Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a shooting during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officers, they are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
fox29.com
Watch: Store clerk opens fire on armed robbery suspect accused of crime rampage in Philadelphia, suburbs
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
abc27.com
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating three weekend shootings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are asking for the public's help to solve three shootings that happened over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been shot in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Car...
WGAL
Man fires shotgun inside Boalsburg home before crashing car, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night for a Boalsburg man ended with him behind bars after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home in the direction of an occupied bedroom. Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Stephen Matis, 23, told police he was inside his residence along West Crestview Avenue “cleaning and messing” […]
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
local21news.com
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says
READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
abc27.com
Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
Midtown resident says early morning gunfire ‘sounded like firecrackers’
A report of shots fired brought Harrisburg police to a section of Midtown early Sunday morning. According to a release, police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr streets around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple spent shell casings, police said. No one...
