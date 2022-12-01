>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.

