Livingston, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU honors 4 professors for commitment to teaching, leadership

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced a new award called the MSU Presidential Medallion for Achievement. President Waded Cruzado awarded the inaugural honors to four faculty members to recognize their contributions to the university, their students and their fields. Alexandra Adams, Peter Buerhaus, Joan Broderick and Dana Longcope...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman police urge people to be on the lookout for porch pirates

Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman police want people to be on the lookout, because the holiday season is when they usually see an uptick in thefts. “Just because of the amount of packages being delivered and unsecure stuff on people's porch doesn't mean that it doesn't happen the rest of the year, but we certainly see an increase over the holidays,” Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
BOZEMAN, MT

