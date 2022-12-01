Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman police want people to be on the lookout, because the holiday season is when they usually see an uptick in thefts. “Just because of the amount of packages being delivered and unsecure stuff on people's porch doesn't mean that it doesn't happen the rest of the year, but we certainly see an increase over the holidays,” Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO