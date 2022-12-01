Read full article on original website
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
The Top 3 Hilarious But Real Winter Suggestions For Bozeman Roads
You know it's winter in Bozeman when folks start to complain about the road conditions around town. While most Bozemanites may mutter under their breath about the roads, they don't appreciate someone not from the area complaining about them. I was out in public the other day and I overheard...
Montana State University seeks volunteers for stadium snow removal
Assistance will be needed Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 7, as needed, depending on the amount of snow left after Tuesday.
Carter's Boots gets ready to say goodbye to downtown Bozeman location
Carter’s Boots in Bozeman is filled with energy, the smell of leather, and the sounds of cobblers. As people come and go, the loud sounds of Downtown Bozeman traffic fill the store.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask "What are your must buy items from Costco?". The copious amount of responses equates to a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
Fallen MHP Trooper David DeLaittre honored at Three Forks memorial
The community of Three Forks and Montana Highway Patrol came together to remember fallen trooper David DeLaittre after he was killed 12 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop.
NBCMontana
MSU honors 4 professors for commitment to teaching, leadership
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced a new award called the MSU Presidential Medallion for Achievement. President Waded Cruzado awarded the inaugural honors to four faculty members to recognize their contributions to the university, their students and their fields. Alexandra Adams, Peter Buerhaus, Joan Broderick and Dana Longcope...
With A Cats Win and A Griz Loss, Is MSU Now Montana’s Team?
It was a big weekend for college football across the country. There were big-time match-ups, conference championship games, and round 2 of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats hosted Weber State after a first-round bye, while the Griz took on the defending national champions in Fargo. This was the Cats' second...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police urge people to be on the lookout for porch pirates
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman police want people to be on the lookout, because the holiday season is when they usually see an uptick in thefts. “Just because of the amount of packages being delivered and unsecure stuff on people's porch doesn't mean that it doesn't happen the rest of the year, but we certainly see an increase over the holidays,” Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
