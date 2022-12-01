ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

khn.org

Much of the CDC Is Working Remotely. That Could Make Changing the Agency Difficult.

ATLANTA — Earlier this year, top leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a monumental task: turning the sprawling, labyrinthine organization known for its highly specialized, academically focused scientific research into a sleek, flexible public health response agency primed to serve the American public. It’s an attempt to keep the CDC from repeating the mistakes it made while responding to covid-19. But agency veterans, outside public health officials, and workplace organization experts said the current workplace structure could be a major barrier to that goal. Like directors before her, agency head Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends a considerable amount of time away from the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta. The agency has also embraced a workplace flexibility program that has allowed most of its scientists to stay remote.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Elementary School Under Federal Probe After Parent Says Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (DOE-OCR) is investigating an Atlanta elementary school amid allegations the principal assigned black students to certain classes. In a letter obtained by CNN, the DOE said it will investigate allegations of racial discrimination and whether Atlanta Public Schools subjected students at...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
ATLANTA, GA
infosecurity-magazine.com

Eight Charged with $30m Unemployment Benefits Fraud

Eight people have been charged with conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor (GaDOL) out of tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Among the defendants are Vienna, Georgia residents Tyshion Nautese Hicks, 30, Macovian Doston, 29, and Membrish Brown, 27. Also accused are Warner Robins, Georgia residents Shatara Hubbard, 34, and A’Darrion Alexander, 27, as well as Cordele residents Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday. Bacchuber's family said he had been missing...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles

Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
ATLANTA, GA
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.
ATLANTA, GA

