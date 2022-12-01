Read full article on original website
Kroger is Closing Down Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next weekKristen WaltersMcdonough, GA
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
khn.org
Much of the CDC Is Working Remotely. That Could Make Changing the Agency Difficult.
ATLANTA — Earlier this year, top leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a monumental task: turning the sprawling, labyrinthine organization known for its highly specialized, academically focused scientific research into a sleek, flexible public health response agency primed to serve the American public. It’s an attempt to keep the CDC from repeating the mistakes it made while responding to covid-19. But agency veterans, outside public health officials, and workplace organization experts said the current workplace structure could be a major barrier to that goal. Like directors before her, agency head Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends a considerable amount of time away from the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta. The agency has also embraced a workplace flexibility program that has allowed most of its scientists to stay remote.
Atlanta Elementary School Under Federal Probe After Parent Says Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (DOE-OCR) is investigating an Atlanta elementary school amid allegations the principal assigned black students to certain classes. In a letter obtained by CNN, the DOE said it will investigate allegations of racial discrimination and whether Atlanta Public Schools subjected students at...
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
Atlanta firm represents families in wrongful death claim against Airbnb
“Phenomenal good friends” is how Attorney Chris Stewart describes 3 vacationers who died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City. According to Stewart they had “no idea that Airbnb does not mandate carbon monoxide detectors at their locations.”
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta
AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight. Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Christian Hunt...
infosecurity-magazine.com
Eight Charged with $30m Unemployment Benefits Fraud
Eight people have been charged with conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor (GaDOL) out of tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Among the defendants are Vienna, Georgia residents Tyshion Nautese Hicks, 30, Macovian Doston, 29, and Membrish Brown, 27. Also accused are Warner Robins, Georgia residents Shatara Hubbard, 34, and A’Darrion Alexander, 27, as well as Cordele residents Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday. Bacchuber's family said he had been missing...
thesource.com
Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles
Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years
When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
‘Problem with parental supervision:’ Half of Georgia’s youth in custody say they’re in gangs
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to crack down even harder on gangs after a shooting she believes to be gang-related claimed the life of a 12-year-old over the weekend. Zyion Charles was shot and killed on Saturday night on the 17th Street bridge...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.
