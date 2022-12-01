ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men and a woman bailed after two babies found dead in Wales

By Jamie Grierson
 5 days ago
Police at the scene in Wildmill, Bridgend. Photograph: Rod Minchin/PA

Three people have been bailed in connection with the discovery of the bodies of two babies found dead in a house in Bridgend.

Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after the discovery in Wildmill, a 55-year-old Radburn estate on the outskirts of the Welsh town.

All three were released on police bail as the investigation continued, South Wales police said on Thursday.

Det Supt Darren George said: “My thoughts remain with anyone affected by this traumatic incident. I am aware of the impact this incident has had on the community and would like to thank witnesses and local residents who have come forward and worked closely with us over the last few days.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and there has been an increased police presence in Wildmill since Saturday. This will continue over the coming days as inquiries continue.

“We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team.”

Residents expressed their shock and dismay at the fate of the infants – reportedly twins – but little appears to be known about the detained suspects, who live in the three-storey, end-of-terrace property in Maes-Y-Felin and are understood to be from Lithuania.

Floral tributes had been left at the property on Wednesday morning after a candlelit vigil on Tuesday.

Two locations in Ynyshir, 15 miles from where the babies were found, were searched in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for South Wales police said: “Detectives are conducting several lines of inquiry in relation to the discovery of the bodies of two dead babies. This includes holding a number of scenes, including properties, so that inquiries can be made.”

