Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Video above: Christmas light displays in New Mexico. Anyplace can put up a few lights and call it a holiday celebration, but travelers who really love Christmas want more. Many places have plans to return to a livelier season after two years of subdued or canceled festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holidays are a busy (read: stressful) time for a lot of families — that stretch between November and New Year’s is full of extra trips to the store and events penciled into the calendar. Between light displays, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings it feels like most days get lost in a haze of an unfinished to-do list, leaving most of us feeling less-than holly jolly. Our family was no exception to the Christmas chaos, up until about 12 years ago when we decided enough was enough. As a blended family — my brother and sister are both technically step-siblings,...
Its been a busy season so far for those selling Christmas trees, causing them to close down early this season. Farmers say they “still have plenty of trees here to sell” but they are selling out fast. One lot thinks they’ll “probably sell out about middle of next...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's holiday season, and whether you're excited or looking for a way to stay calm during the season, decorating your home for Hanukkah will put you in the headspace for celebrating using time-old traditions. Rather than mess about with a door wreath or front yard decorations, decorating your mantel is an easy way to add some festive cheer to your space.
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
Christmas is just repackaged Yule.
As soon as the final slice of Thanksgiving turkey is carved, it seems radio stations start playing Christmas music around the clock, and twinkly lights appear on houses. In fact, some hardcore holiday lovers start decorating and decking the halls for the festive season as soon as Halloween ends — if not earlier.
Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceWhether for cooks, coffee lovers, cat people, kids, etc., great presents don't have to cost more than a few bucks. Here are some of the best gifts $50 and under.
Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to Christmas. These cute but small Christmas trees I've found online totally prove that. Whether you want a mini tree for your desk or are spending Christmas Day away from home like me and want something low maintenance. There might not be any point in getting a full-size tree this year. and you can save that cash for an extra egg nog latte. We've already listed our favorite places to buy your Christmas decor this year, but we're yet to discuss the elephant (or in this case the baby elephant) in the room.
Whether in cardboard, wood or porcelain, little villages — with houses, shops, miniature figures and snowy fir trees — have long been part of many families' holiday decorating tradition.They're also popular now as part of an ongoing love of the cozy and the do-it-yourself.“ Nostalgia is at the forefront of holiday decor this year,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert at the crafts site Etsy.com. “So it’s no surprise that tiny Christmas villages are trending.“From classic scenery with snowy layers to modern ceramics with clean lines, families are putting their creative spin on this decades-old tradition,” she says.Little 19th...
Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
