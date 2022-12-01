The director of the Vienna State Opera, Bogdan Roščić, has said that the role of music director will cease to exist after Philippe Jordan leaves in 2025. ‘The post of music director has always been a special case in Vienna, because the State Opera’s musical identity is also very much its orchestra. This is unique in this form. And the orchestra has its own ideas, also because of its second identity as the Philharmonic. A very famous conductor said to me: “Your orchestra just wants promiscuity.”

