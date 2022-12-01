Read full article on original website
Honour for a Britten singer who died far too young
If the name Jennifer Vyvyan rings few instant bells it is because the English soprano died long ago, on April 5, 1974 at the age of 49. Benjamin Britten had written major roles for her – The Governess in the Venice world premiere of The Turn of the Screw in 1954, Tytania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mrs. Julian in Owen Wingrave and more.
Jonas Kaufmann quits Vienna broadcast
Slippedisc Vienna correspondent Larry L Lash tells us that the tenor has withdrawn from tonight’s performance of the sold-out Andrea Chenier, which has received generally appalling reviews. The show is being broadcast live on ORF. Kaufmann’s replacement is Stefano La Colla. La Colla had about three hours to...
Vienna boss abolishes music director role at the Opera
The director of the Vienna State Opera, Bogdan Roščić, has said that the role of music director will cease to exist after Philippe Jordan leaves in 2025. ‘The post of music director has always been a special case in Vienna, because the State Opera’s musical identity is also very much its orchestra. This is unique in this form. And the orchestra has its own ideas, also because of its second identity as the Philharmonic. A very famous conductor said to me: “Your orchestra just wants promiscuity.”
Mirga magic makes Munich think
The Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražynte-Tyla woke up today as a candidate for music director of the Munich Philharmonic, a post vacated by Valery Gergiev when his ally Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Mirga has received strong reviews for a performance of Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s third symphony, currently her...
British composer wins richest award for fire score
The 2023 Grawemeyer music prize, worth $100,000, has been awarded to Julian Anderson for his cello concerto, Litanies. The score was inspired by the death of his colleague Oliver Knussen and the devastating fire at Notre Dame. Alban Gerhardt and the Orchestre National de France gave the work its 2020...
Chicago Symphony seeks two principals
The orchestra has announced auditions next spring for principal horn and principal viola. Clearly, some changes ahead.
Broadway and opera baritone dies of cancer at 34
The baritone Quentin Oliver Lee died yesterday of colonic cancer. Best known as Phantom of the Opera, he started out as a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and continued to pursue opera roles throughout his short career. His website lists five Verdi and Mozart roles that he...
