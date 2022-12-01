City Receives Half a Million Dollars for Air Monitoring After Report Reveals Elevated Cancer Risk – Lisa Song

Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
csengineermag.com
Bridge Recognized as Significant Infrastructure for Long Beach
The Long Beach International Gateway Bridge was honored Monday for contributing to the national economy as a vital link in the global supply chain by three leading organizations representing designers and public operators of U.S. infrastructure. Representatives from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the American Public Works Association and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Harrison County mourns deputy killed in boating accident
WKRG
Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
WLOX
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relieved of duty over the weekend after being accused of stealing money. For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Alabama woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi slot machine
An Alabama woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who did not want to be identified, was playing the Wheel of Fortune, $1 progressive slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. She inserted a...
WLOX
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged with bilking elderly victims in sweepstakes scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating complaints of a scam traced payments to an address on Basil Street in 2018 and charged a woman who lived there with financial exploitation of an elderly person. A judge found probable cause to send the charge to a grand jury, but then the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man sold deadly dose of fentanyl for $40, Mobile County investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday found prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a first-of-its-kind indictment in a case involving a fentanyl overdose. Michael Elton Moseley, 45, of Irvington, faces a felony murder charge stemming from the death of Brian Zewen in August. It...
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
wxxv25.com
Sheriff’s deputy drowns while canoeing on Adams Lake
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy drowned while canoeing at a lake at Windance this morning. Adams Lake lies between Windance and Lake Village Estates subdivisions in Harrison County. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson identified the deputy as Leroy Barnes, a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd judicial courthouses.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WLOX
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Mississippi Press
Ingalls delivers 34th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to Navy
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding transferred ownership of DDG 123, Lena Sutcliffe Higbee, to the U.S. Navy Thursday, marking the 34th such transfer of an Ingalls-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during a delivery ceremony aboard the ship. “Delivering an incredibly capable finished ship to the Navy is always an important event...
