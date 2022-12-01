Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
What China's zero COVID protests tell us about China today
Across China, remarkable public demonstrations against the country’s zero COVID policy. Frustrations have been building for some time. But they spilled over into protest after 10 people died in a November apartment fire, because, family members say, they were not allowed to leave their homes. “That is a very...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Ukraine says 60 of 70 Russian missiles struck down amid barrage of strikes
Ukraine championed its ability to largely stop the barrage of more than 70 missiles fired at it Monday, saying it stopped 60 missile strikes.
Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training
KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
WBUR
Protests in Iran continue amid conflicting reports the country's morality police have been abolished
Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for the Independent, about the announcement by Iran's attorney general that the country's morality police have been abolished. This segment airs on December 5, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Stocks Open Lower as Markets Ponder the Fed's Next Moves
"Stocks are off to a lower start and Treasury yields are holding steady as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The mixed trading comes a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control. The Fed is doing that by intentionally slowing the economy with higher interest rates. The S&P 500 shed 0.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3%. European markets were slighlty lower and Asian markets closed mixed.THIS...
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
WBUR
War in Ukraine continues to slow as winter's grip tightens
In Ukraine, winter is setting in and it is having an impact on the conflict in the country. As the conflict slows, there have been explosions at two Russian airbases far from the frontlines, a development that signals that Kyiv may have found a way to target Russia's long-range bombers, which have been critical to hampering Ukraine's infrastructure.
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0