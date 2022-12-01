ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nearly one in three ambulance patients waiting at least 30 minutes for A&E handover

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZInuM_0jTbPlHo00

Nearly one in three patients arriving at hospitals in England by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, new figures show.

More than 11,000 patients – 15% of the total – waited over an hour.

The numbers are higher than at any point last winter, and up on the levels reported for the previous week.

Health chiefs said the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” of rising winter virus cases, limited bed capacity and growing demand for emergency care.

Some 23,999 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in the seven days to November 27, according to NHS England.

This was 31% of the 77,054 arrivals by ambulance.

The proportion stood at 23% at the beginning of December 2021, before peaking at 27% at the start of April this year.

NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed with 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.

The latest figures are included in the second weekly snapshot of how hospitals are performing this season – and they already suggest that pressures are getting worse.

The proportion of handovers taking at least half an hour is up week-on-week from 29% to 31%, while handovers taking over an hour is up from 13% to 15%.

Some 11,389 ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be passed to A&E teams, compared with 10,020 the previous week.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis , NHS national medical director, said: “These new figures show the NHS is facing a perfect storm, with winter virus cases rapidly increasing alongside ongoing pressures in emergency care and hugely constrained bed capacity.

“We have already said we expect this to be the NHS’s most challenging winter yet, which is why we started preparing earlier than ever before with extensive plans in place to deal with winter boosting bed capacity, including more than 40 control centres to track and manage demand 24/7, which are now live across England.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

Ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike days before Christmas in pay row

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay, unions have announced.The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike.After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last...
The Independent

More than 800 undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis cases found with routine A&E testing

More than 800 people living with undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis have been identified in just six months following the rollout of routine testing in A&E, according to NHS England.The health service introduced opt-out HIV screening in April to 33 hospital departments as part of efforts to become the first country in the world to stop new cases of the virus before 2030.Latest data suggests there have been 834 newly identified cases of people living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C found between April and September following its launch.NHS England said 153 people who were previously diagnosed but were not...
The Independent

Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’

An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
The Independent

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Independent

What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?

Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
The Independent

What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak

Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
The Independent

Three remain in custody after baby deaths

An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting...
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy