Here’s What Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Like Makeup Free—We’re Speechless!

We know that Gwyneth Paltrow can slay a red carpet – but the 50-year-old Goop founder appears to be just as confident giving her glam squad the night off and going completely makeup free too! Well, if we look that good sans makeup, we probably would feel the same! We’ve been obsessed with Paltrow’s love of no makeup for years, and feel the need to do a Gwyneth Paltrow no makeup appreciation post, which has been a long time coming!

Throwback To Gwyneth Paltrow's Makeup-Free Dinner Party

The Oscar-winning actress is so fond of going barefaced that she even threw a makeup-free dinner party back in February, 2020 – and we are *still* in awe of the pictures of her and her A-list guests, who included Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe, and Kate Hudson, who were more than happy to oblige and go along with the no makeup theme! (Again, it probably has something to do with their flawless and age-defying skin!)

According to the Goop website, the Iron Man 3 star's invite called for: "No concealer. No mascara. No blush. Just you, in all your natural glory." This might freak a lot of people out, but they all took it in their stride and even posted pictures on social media! Wow!

As well as giving A-listers a chance to catch up, the party also coincided with the release of some of the Sliding Doors actress's latest Goop products, which included the new vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum and the marshmallow-textured Microderm face scrub, which her guests got the opportunity to sample. Her guests even got the chance to try out some of Paltrow's personal favorites from the GoopGlow collection prior to the dinner party (perhaps those products are partly to thank for their glowing complexions!) including the once-a-week overnight peel, luminizing body lotion, and the healthy skin drink.

Other No Makeup Photos Of Gwyneth Paltrow

That wasn’t the first time the Shallow Hal actress has owned her bare face of course (and it wasn't the last!) as she has posted pictures of herself without a single drop of makeup on her personal Instagram account on quite a few occasions over the years. Here are just a few of our favorite posts over the past two years alone:

April 2021

Paltrow proved that good looks and glowing skin run in the family when she shared a makeup-free picture of herself posing with her daughter, Apple.

February 2021

The Thanks for Sharing actress showed fans that there was no shame in being snapped in your pajamas and no makeup when she shared this calming picture of herself meditating.

November 2020

Instead of using a filter or perhaps asking someone to take the picture from a little further away, Paltrow embraced her bare face (which looked pretty flawless if you ask us!) and let her 8.2M Instagram followers know that she had done her bit for the country and voted.

January 2021

Paltrow treated her fans to a makeup-free picture of herself working on her laptop in some simple grey sweats and black glasses, with her hair tied up. Judging by that smile on her face, we think she knows how good she looks sans makeup!