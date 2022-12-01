ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Here’s What Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Like Makeup Free—We’re Speechless!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGyBw_0jTbPQhR00
Splash News

We know that Gwyneth Paltrow can slay a red carpet – but the 50-year-old Goop founder appears to be just as confident giving her glam squad the night off and going completely makeup free too! Well, if we look that good sans makeup, we probably would feel the same! We’ve been obsessed with Paltrow’s love of no makeup for years, and feel the need to do a Gwyneth Paltrow no makeup appreciation post, which has been a long time coming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZeFg_0jTbPQhR00

Throwback To Gwyneth Paltrow's Makeup-Free Dinner Party

The Oscar-winning actress is so fond of going barefaced that she even threw a makeup-free dinner party back in February, 2020 – and we are *still* in awe of the pictures of her and her A-list guests, who included Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe, and Kate Hudson, who were more than happy to oblige and go along with the no makeup theme! (Again, it probably has something to do with their flawless and age-defying skin!)

According to the Goop website, the Iron Man 3 star's invite called for: "No concealer. No mascara. No blush. Just you, in all your natural glory." This might freak a lot of people out, but they all took it in their stride and even posted pictures on social media! Wow!

As well as giving A-listers a chance to catch up, the party also coincided with the release of some of the Sliding Doors actress's latest Goop products, which included the new vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum and the marshmallow-textured Microderm face scrub, which her guests got the opportunity to sample. Her guests even got the chance to try out some of Paltrow's personal favorites from the GoopGlow collection prior to the dinner party (perhaps those products are partly to thank for their glowing complexions!) including the once-a-week overnight peel, luminizing body lotion, and the healthy skin drink.

Other No Makeup Photos Of Gwyneth Paltrow

That wasn’t the first time the Shallow Hal actress has owned her bare face of course (and it wasn't the last!) as she has posted pictures of herself without a single drop of makeup on her personal Instagram account on quite a few occasions over the years. Here are just a few of our favorite posts over the past two years alone:

April 2021

Paltrow proved that good looks and glowing skin run in the family when she shared a makeup-free picture of herself posing with her daughter, Apple.

February 2021

The Thanks for Sharing actress showed fans that there was no shame in being snapped in your pajamas and no makeup when she shared this calming picture of herself meditating.

November 2020

Instead of using a filter or perhaps asking someone to take the picture from a little further away, Paltrow embraced her bare face (which looked pretty flawless if you ask us!) and let her 8.2M Instagram followers know that she had done her bit for the country and voted.

January 2021

Paltrow treated her fans to a makeup-free picture of herself working on her laptop in some simple grey sweats and black glasses, with her hair tied up. Judging by that smile on her face, we think she knows how good she looks sans makeup!

Comments / 3

Related
TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger

Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy