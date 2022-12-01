ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2022

By HSSN Staff
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9rmN_0jTbLeOX00

High schools

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Top series: Dylan Granata, Colin Cummings (F) 556; Noah Prosky (R) 329

St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Top series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 596; Jordan Abell (AR) 592

Shaler 4, North Allegheny 3

Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0

Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0

Girls

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Top series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 577; Gwyn Fichte (R) 481

Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2

Top series: Mia Ament (AR) 580; Addison Barr (SJ) 338

Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0

Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0

Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Avonworth , Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Central Valley at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.

Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Westinghouse ends City League’s 25-year wait, tops Steel Valley to reach state finals

No City League football team has reached the state finals in 25 years, but Westinghouse is headed there next week. The rest of Western Pennsylvania might be surprised but the Bulldogs sure aren’t. Senior running back Khalil Taylor ran for 157 yards and one of four Westinghouse rushing touchdowns Friday night, and the defense stifled WPIAL champion Steel Valley, 26-7, in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin. The last time a City League team reached the state championship game was Perry in 1997.
MUNHALL, PA
Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy