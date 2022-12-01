High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2022

No City League football team has reached the state finals in 25 years, but Westinghouse is headed there next week. The rest of Western Pennsylvania might be surprised but the Bulldogs sure aren’t. Senior running back Khalil Taylor ran for 157 yards and one of four Westinghouse rushing touchdowns Friday night, and the defense stifled WPIAL champion Steel Valley, 26-7, in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin. The last time a City League team reached the state championship game was Perry in 1997.

MUNHALL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO