SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005590/en/ ClickHouse Cloud SQL console (Graphic: Business Wire)

