Amazon Layoffs May Reach 20,000, Double The Number Initially Reported
Amazon could lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, double the number initially reported, according to Computerworld, an information technology publication. Earlier this month the New York Times reported the retailer would lay off about 10,000 corporate workers, primarily affecting employees in the retail and human resources divisions, as well as those who work on Amazon devices such as the voice assistant Alexa. In a Nov. 17 note Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the company was in the process of laying off workers, but didn’t say how many. He also said Amazon had offered voluntary buyouts to members of the people experience and technology team, which designs technology for the company’s workforce.
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
Apple Plans to Move More iPhone Production Out of China Despite Covid Rules Easing
Apple is looking to further diversify its supply chain out of China after recent worker protests at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou caused a large production shortfall of the new iPhone Pro series. And despite the Chinese government beginning to lift its stringent Covid restrictions in recent days, Apple is telling suppliers to plan for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam, the Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 3.
Chile to sign modernization of bilateral agreement with the EU next week
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that the minister of foreign affairs will travel to Brussels at the end of the week to sign a modernization of a bilateral agreement with the European Union.
ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005590/en/ ClickHouse Cloud SQL console (Graphic: Business Wire)
Can Zelle Fraud Be Halted by a Tech Fix? Some Say Yes.
This article is reproduced from FIN, the best newsletter on fintech; subscribe here. For most of 2022, FIN has been regularly covering the issue of fraud on the Zelle payment network. The first volley of coverage came in early March, with the New York Times’s foundational story showing widespread fraud on Zelle and, more important, the refusal of several of Zelle’s big bank owners to reimburse Zelle customers who get ripped off. (Whether Zelle is significantly more prone to fraud than competitors like Venmo or Cash App is still up for debate.)
Makoto Shinkai’s Anime Hit ‘Suzume’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
Anime maestro Makoto Shinkai’s latest feature Suzume has locked down its much anticipated theatrical release dates in North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. The film will hit North American cinemas on April 14, courtesy of distribution partners Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom. Other territories set for release include France and Malta on April 12; Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand on April 13; and Austria, Belgium, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg and the U.K. on April 14, day and date with North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterSacha Baron Cohen's Borat Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye "Ye" West at...
Opinion: You can’t have national security without cybersecurity
U.S. legislators should focus on guarding American data from outside forces by supporting American small businesses. Read more here.
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Leaves Salesforce to Focus on Gardening and Personal Projects
Stewart Butterfield, the cofounder and CEO of Slack, is leaving its parent company Salesforce less than two years after the software giant acquired the workspace messaging app maker for $27 billion, Salesforce announced today (Dec. 5). Also stepping down are Slack’s product chief Tamar Yehoshua and Jonathan Prince, the head of Slack’s marketing, brand and communications, CNBC reported today.
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
